HDFC reports 31.7% jump in standalone net profit in Q2

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Ltd on Monday reported a 31.7 per cent jump in its standalone net profit for the second quarter of the fiscal, led by higher dividend income as well as a drop in expenses.

It said that the individual approvals and disbursements grew by 67 per cent and 80 per cent, respectively, during the half-year ended September 30, 2021 compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. “Individual disbursements in the month of October 21 were the highest ever in a non-quarter end month,” it further said.

Spike in total income

For the quarter ended September 30, HDFC had a standalone net profit of ₹3,780.5 compared to ₹2,870.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Its total income increased by 4.2 per cent to ₹12,226.39 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal as against ₹11,732.70 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The net interest income for second quarter of the fiscal rose by 13 per cent to ₹4,108.51 crore from ₹3,646.54 crore a year ago. The net interest margin was 3.6 per cent for the quarter under review as against 3.7 per cent for the first quarter of the fiscal. Dividend income shot up to ₹1,171.26 crore in the July to September 2021 from ₹322.97 crore a year ago.

Home loans demand

“The demand for home loans continues to remain strong. Growth in home loans was seen in both the affordable housing segment as well as in high end properties. The increasing sales momentum and new project launches augurs well for the housing sector,” HDFC said in a statement on Monday.

The collection efficiency for individual loans on a cumulative basis improved to stand at over 98 per cent during the quarter ended September 30. The provisions as at September 30, 2021 stood at ₹13,340 crore

As per regulatory norms, the gross non-performing loans as at September 30, 2021 stood at ₹10,341 crore. This is equivalent to 2 per cent of the loan portfolio compared to 2.24 per cent as on June 30, 2021.

Expected credit loss was ₹452 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal, marginally higher than ₹436 crore a year ago. This was however, a 34.1 per cent drop from the expected credit loss of ₹686 crore as of June 30, 2021.

As at September 30, 2021, loans restructured under the RBI’s resolution framework for Covid-19 related stress (OTR 1 and 2.0) was equivalent to 1.4 per cent of the loan book compared to 0.9 per cent as at June 30, 2021.

Of the loans restructured, 63 per cent are individual loans and 37 per cent are non-individual loans. Of the total restructured loans, 35 per cent is in respect of just one account. Assets under management increased by 10.6 per cent to ₹5.97-lakh crore as of September 30 from ₹5.4-lakh crore a year ago.