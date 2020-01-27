HDFC reports around three fold rise in Q3 net profit

The country’s largest mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation registered a near three fold rise in its net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal with doubling of its total income after the merger of GRUH with Bandhan Bank.

The standalone net profit of HDFC shot up to ₹8,372.49 crore in the October to December 2019 quarter as against ₹2,113.80 crore in the same period a year ago.

HDFC also reported a fair value gain of ₹9,019.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2019 from the merger of GRUH Finance with Bandhan Bank effective October 17, 2019.

“The Corporation (HDFC) was allotted 15.93 crore shares aggregating 9.9 per cent of the total issued share capital of Bandhan Bank,” it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Accordingly, its total revenue from operations for the third quarter soared to ₹20,285.47 crore as against ₹10.575.03 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Total income for the third quarter also doubled to ₹20,291.45 crore for the third quarter of the fiscal from ₹10,582.49 crore a year ago.

Shares of HDFC however fell 2.25 per cent and closed at ₹2,395.80 apiece on BSE.