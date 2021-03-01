HDFC Securities says it blocked NSE cash trading due to tech glitch

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
There were rumours of yet another tech-glitch at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday morning. This is after HDFC Securities, one of the largest bank backed online brokers, announced on its Twitter handle that it had blocked trading in NSE cash segment due to tech glitch.
“We have blocked trading in NSE cash due to a technical glitch. We request our customers to place cash orders on BSE. All other segments are working fine. Apologies for the inconvenience caused,” HDFC Securities said on its Twitter handle.
Spokesperson for the NSE said that “operations on the NSE platforms are functioning smooth & normal.”
Meanwhile BSE clarified that markets were working fine at its end.
BSE’s MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan said in a Twitter statement, “The @bseindia all segments working fine statement was given in response to brokers and investors reporting the problem on twitter on a competing exchange today morning. No one has reported any problems in trading at @bseindia today or last week any day.”
Last week, the NSE was hit by a massive tech glitch, which started with index miscalculation and delayed price feeds. The NSE shut the markets at 11.4 am and suspended trading for four hours last Wednesday. The exchange did not even switch its trading to a disaster recovery site.
