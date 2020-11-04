Higher interest income lifts SBI Q2 by 52%

State Bank of India (SBI) reported a 52 per cent jump in the second quarter standalone net profit at ₹4,574 crore on the back of lower loan loss provision burden and higher net interest income.

The country’s largest lender had reported a net profit of ₹3,012 crore in the year ago quarter.

Net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) was up 15 per cent year-on-year (yoy) at ₹28,181 crore (₹24,600 crore).

Other income, including fee & commissions, foreign exchange & derivatives revenue, gain on sale / revaluation of investments, and miscellaneous income, was almost flat at ₹ 8,528 crore (₹8,538 crore).

Loan loss provisions were 49 per cent lower at ₹ 5,619 crore (₹ 11,041 crore).

Asset quality improves

Gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) came down by ₹ 3,798 crore during the reporting quarter to stand at ₹ 1,25,863 crore as at September-end 2020.

GNPA position improved to 5.28 per cent of gross advances against 5.44 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Net NPA position, too, improved to 1.59 per cent of net advances against 1.86 per cent in the preceding quarter.