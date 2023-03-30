Integrated payments solutions provider and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Hitachi Payment Services have appointed Sumil Vikamsey as MD, in addition to his responsibilities as CEO-Cash Business. He will also be inducted into the company’s board effective April 1, 2023.

Vikamsey will replace current MD Rustom Irani who is set to retire on Friday, March 30. Irani, who has been with the organisation since 2011, will continue to be associated with Hitachi Payment Services as an advisor.

Vikamsey has been with the company since 2010 and has led functions spanning finance, strategy and development, analytics, white-label ATM programme, and allied business domains.

Anuj Khosla will continue as CEO-Digital Business of Hitachi Payment Services.

Also read: Hitachi Terminal Solutions to triple its ATM manufacturing capacity in India

Company’s profile

15-year-old Hitachi Payments offers a comprehensive range of end-to-end payment solutions including ATM services, cash recycling machines, white-label ATMs, POS solutions, toll & transit solutions, payment gateway solutions, and offerings such as SoftPOS, POS value-added services, and digital merchant onboarding.

It has over 20 lakh PoS devices (including Mobile POS and QR), 64,500 ATMs (including 27,500 cash recycling machines), and 8,750 white-label ATMs under management. The company recently received the RBI’s in-principle approval to start its payment aggregator business and also started its first in-house cash management unit in Noida.

Also read: Apple launches Apple Pay Later to select customers