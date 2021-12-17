HomeFirst enters into co-lending partnership with Union Bank

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Home First Finance Company India Ltd (HomeFirst) has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Union Bank of India (UBI) to offer home loans to customers.
“The partnership aims at leveraging the strengths of both entities to provide a seamless experience to retail home loan customers in the priority sector,” HomeFirst said in an exchange filing .
Under this partnership, HomeFirst will originate loans as per the agreed credit policy of UBI in line with the provisions of RBI’s Co-Lending Model.
HomeFirst will retain minimum 20 per cent of the loan on its book while 80 per cent will be on UBI’s book.
The housing finance company will act as a servicing agent for the loan accounts sourced under this partnership throughout the life cycle of the loan, as per the filing.
Also read: HomeFirst Finance Q2 net profit up 213%
This partnership will enable HomeFirst to expand its product offerings to customers in the geographies it operates, it added.
Manoj Viswanathan, MD & CEO said: “We can now leverage Union Bank of India’s deposit-led franchise and complement that with our strong technology-led distribution to provide efficient home loan solutions to a wider gamut of customers.’
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The biography on late Sanjeev Kumar, one of the most versatile actors of Hindi cinema, is a labour of love
The story of FC Barcelona’s ascent and descent
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...