ICICI Bank deploys mobile ATM vans in Mumbai

ICICI Bank on Thursday announced that it had deployed two mobile ATM vans in Mumbai to bring essential banking services to the doorstep of the residents in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

These vans will be stationed at the various localities in consultations with government authorities from 10 am to 7 pm.

“So far, the residents of Worli, Thane, Dombivali and Goregaon among others have availed the services,” it said in a statement, adding that it will continue to offer this service till the lockdown continues.

The mobile ATMs will offer all the services that are available at regular ATMs.

It has also deployed mobile ATM vans at residential societies in National Capital Region (NCR), Chennai and Noida.