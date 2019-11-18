ICICI Lombard, Fino tie up to offer sachet insurance products

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company and Fino Payments Bank will launch a dengue and malaria policy that covers treatment up to ₹10,000 at a premium as low as ₹49.

This policy is aimed at addressing the specific needs of Fino’s customers spread across the country.

ICICI Lombard has been partnering with Fino to offer non-life insurance solutions to its customers since 2017. Targeting other significant segments such as two-wheelers, the two partners, in a statement, said they would introduce comprehensive insurance for bikes and scooters, thereby giving Fino’s customers access to ICICI Lombard’s range of motor insurance solutions.

Rishi Gupta, MD and CEO, Fino Payments Bank, said: “There is huge potential for sachet insurance products among low income households and rural masses which take care of specific needs.”