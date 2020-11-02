Money & Banking

ICICI Lombard gets CCI nod to acquire Bharti AXA’s non-life insurance business

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 02, 2020 Published on November 02, 2020

Under the deal, shareholders of Bharti AXA will receive two shares of ICICI Lombard for every 115 shares of Bharti AXA held

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its nod for the merger of Bharti AXA’s non-life insurance business with ICICI Lombard General Insurance, paving the way for creating the country’s third-largest non-life insurance company.

“Commission approves acquisition of General Insurance Business of Bharti AXA @BhartiAXAGI by ICICI Lombard @ICICILombard”, the CCI tweeted on Monday.

More
Why ICICI Lombard holds promise amid muted premium growth, rising claims
 

Now that the CCI had blessed the deal, both sides are expected to form an integration committee to take the merger process forward and obtain multiple regulatory approvals including SEBI, RBI, IRDA and NCLT among others, sources familiar with the development said.

It may be recalled that this deal was announced in August this year. The combined entity is expected to have a market share of 8.7 per cent on a pro forma basis.

More
ICICI Lombard General registers 35% increase in Q2 profit
 

Under the deal, shareholders of Bharti AXA will receive two shares of ICICI Lombard for every 115 shares of Bharti AXA held by them as on the date on which the scheme of arrangement is approved by the Board of Directors of ICICI Lombard and Bharti AXA.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 02, 2020
merger, acquisition and takeover
COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.