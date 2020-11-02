ICICI Lombard gets CCI nod to acquire Bharti AXA’s non-life insurance business

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its nod for the merger of Bharti AXA’s non-life insurance business with ICICI Lombard General Insurance, paving the way for creating the country’s third-largest non-life insurance company.
“Commission approves acquisition of General Insurance Business of Bharti AXA @BhartiAXAGI by ICICI Lombard @ICICILombard”, the CCI tweeted on Monday.
Now that the CCI had blessed the deal, both sides are expected to form an integration committee to take the merger process forward and obtain multiple regulatory approvals including SEBI, RBI, IRDA and NCLT among others, sources familiar with the development said.
It may be recalled that this deal was announced in August this year. The combined entity is expected to have a market share of 8.7 per cent on a pro forma basis.
Under the deal, shareholders of Bharti AXA will receive two shares of ICICI Lombard for every 115 shares of Bharti AXA held by them as on the date on which the scheme of arrangement is approved by the Board of Directors of ICICI Lombard and Bharti AXA.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...