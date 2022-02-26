IDBI Bank launches liquidity management solution for institutional clients

IDBI Bank has launched Corporate Liquidity Management Solution (C-LMS) and Government Liquidity Management Solution (G-LMS) to meet the liquidity management needs of institutional customers.

“LMS and G-LMS provide real-time, web-based and formula driven liquidity management solution,” said the private sector in a statement.

These solutions provide tools to institutions for enhanced visibility of liquidity position across the organisation, helping them in forecasting and projecting the cash positions at a glance, the bank said.

Additionally, C-LMS helps corporate customers to automate the transfer of funds across various accounts of the entity.

“It also helps corporate customers to manage liquidity efficiently, thereby helping in efficient working capital management,” the statement added.

Rakesh Sharma, MD & CEO, IDBI Bank, said: “We have built this Liquidity Management Solution keeping in mind the needs of our institutional customers...to manage their liquidity requirements under one integrated system.”

LMS provides a unique solution towards consolidating funds and managing the liquidity seamlessly within the organisation, he added.