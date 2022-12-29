IDBI Bank’s Board of Directors have approved the re-appointment of Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) on the Board of the Bank for a period of one year with effect from January 15, 2023.

This re-appointment is as per approval of the Reserve Bank of India received in this regard, the Bank said in a statement.

Khatanhar, who joined IDBI Bank in 1997 from Dena Bank, was appointed as DMD by IDBI Bank’s Board on January 15, 2020 for a period of three years.

Currently, he is handling retail assets, credit cards, third party distribution & LIC synergy; retail liabilities, branch operations support and policy department & currency chest; priority sector group & financial inclusion; treasury & international borrowing; credit monitoring group; retail collection & recovery, audit, legal, centralised operations, corporate strategy & planning and administration.