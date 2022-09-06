IDBI’s Board re-appoints Samuel Joseph as DMD

IDBI Bank’s Board of Directors have approved the re-appointment of Samuel Joseph Jebaraj as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) on the Bank’s board for a period of three years with effect from September 20, 2022.

This re-appointment is as per the Reserve Bank of India’s approval received in this regard, IDBI Bank said in an exchange filing.

Jebaraj has been looking after IDBI Bank’s various verticals — large corporate, mid corporate, trade finance, NPA management, DIFC & GIFT branches, finance and accounts, IT, data analytics, MIS, digital banking, and HR, per the Bank’s statement.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is the promoter of the bank having management control, with 49.24 per cent stake. The Government of India is co-promoter of the bank without management control, with 45.48 per cent stake.

Prior to joining IDBI Bank, Jebaraj served in Export-Import Bank of India from July 1998 up to September 2019 in various capacities.