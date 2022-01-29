IDFC First Bank standalone Q3 net profit jumps 117 per cent

Private sector lender IDFC First Bank witnessed its standalone net profit more than double in the third quarter of the fiscal. The lender reported a 117 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to ₹281.06 crore from ₹129.51 crore in the same period last fiscal. For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the lender registered a 35.6 per cent rise in net interest income to ₹2,579.96 crore as compared to ₹1,902.3 crore in the same period last fiscal. Other income, however, increased by 4.1 per cent to ₹768.63 crore in the October to December 2021 quarter from ₹738.6 crore in the same period last fiscal. Provisions declined by 15. 1 per cent to ₹391.85 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal from ₹461.57 crore a year ago. Asset quality improved on a sequential basis. Gross non-performing assets rose to 3.96 per cent of gross advances as on December 31, 2021 compared to 4.27 per cent as on September 30, 2021 and 1.33 per cent as on December 31, 2020. Net NPAs also rose to 0.64 per cent of net advances as on December 31, 2021 versus 0.35 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal and 0.33 per cent as on December 31, 2020.

