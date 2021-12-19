Money & Banking

IITL-Future Generali Life stake

IITL to sell entire stake in Future Generali Life for ₹225 cr

Our Mumbai Bureau December 19 | Updated on December 19, 2021

Subject to approvals, the transaction is likely to be completed before June 30, 2022.

 

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd (IITL) on Sunday said it will sell its entire 16.62 per cent equity shareholding in Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd (FGILICL) for ₹225 crore to Generali Participations Netherlands N.V.

Generali Participations Netherlands N.V is one of the joint venture partners of FGILICL.

The transaction is expected to be completed on or before June 30, 2022, and subject to approvals of the regulatory authorities by the terms of the share purchase agreement and joint venture agreement, IITL said in an exchange filing.

The said transaction is subject to the approvals, consents, permissions and/or sanctions of, inter-alia, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, Reserve Bank of India, the Registrar of Companies, Competition Commission of India and all other authorities, as may be required and subject to the approval of the Members of the Company.

IITL is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Deposit taking Non- Banking Financial Company (NBFC). It is a ‘Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking NBFC’.

IITL is primarily a holding company, holding investments in its subsidiaries and other group Companies and joint ventures.

The company’s activities comprise investment in equity shares listed as well as unlisted units of mutual funds, fixed deposits with Banks, Inter-Corporate Deposits and Loans to its Group Companies /entities.

Published on December 19, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

merger, acquisition and takeover
general insurance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like