IL&FS: Aggregate debt recovery target raised to ₹61,000 crore

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
About ₹43,000 crore of debt of bankrupt Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) has been addressed, and the new board and management expects that this would increase to ₹50,000 crore by the end of September this year.
It has also raised the estimate for overall debt recovery to ₹61,000 crore.
“The group has also enhanced its estimates of aggregate debt recovery to ₹61,000 crore – an increase of ₹5,000 crore over its earlier estimate of ₹56,000 crore,” said Uday Kotak, Chairman of the board of IL&FS, on Thursday.
The increased estimate represents resolution of nearly 62 per cent of overall fund-based and non-fund based group debt of about ₹99,000 crore as of October 2018.
“The aggregate debt of ₹43,000 crore addressed till date represents nearly 71 per cent of the overall revised targeted recovery value of ₹61,000 crore and 44 per cent of the overall debt of over ₹99,000 crore (as of October 2018),” said a statement by IL&FS, adding that the recovery target is higher than the average recovery observed under IBC since its inception.
“The upgrade in potentially addressable debt by ₹5,000 crore (to ₹61,000 crore) has been largely on account of improved valuations, better operating performance, and enhanced recoveries from non-group exposures,” it further said.
Of the total 347 entities under IL&FS Group (as of October 2018), a total of 186 entities stand resolved till date, while the remaining 161 entities are under various stages of resolution.
CS Rajan, MD, IL&FS, said that by September-end the number of entities would come down to double-digits. This would be done by a combination of liquidation, closure of some entities, and sale of some entities.
The ₹43,000 crore of debt addressed includes ₹26,800 crore of completed entity monetisation initiatives and accrued cash balance, ₹14,350 crore of additional net recovery expected from resolution and restructuring applications filed with NCLT, and ₹1,926 crore from Supreme Court verdict passed in favour of Rapid Metro Gurgaon.
IL&FS said that by September 2021 it expects to address about ₹8,000 crore of additional debt by initiatives, including monetisation of stake in ONGC Tripura, Warora Chandrapur and Karyavattom Stadium; Phase 2 of InvIT, including 5 Road SPVs; and receipt of expected settlement claims from road authorities for Khed Sinnar Expressway and Srinagar Sonmarg Tunnel.
Post-September 2021, it expects additional recovery of over ₹9,950 crore.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...