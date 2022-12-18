Beleaguered infrastructure finance lender IL&FS said it has resolved its debt of up to ₹56,943 crore till September 30, 2022. Debt has been resolved primarily by monetisation of various assets. Also, the number of entities within the group has been reduced to 101 from 302. In addition, debt of ₹1,331 crore was fully served by its green entities, which are profitable, said the company in a NCLAT filing.

In September 2018, when IL&FS defaulted its loan repayment and declared as a bad loan by banks, it had a debt outstanding of ₹90,000 crore. It had committed to resolve debt of ₹55,000 crore by March 2022.

