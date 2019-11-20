IL&FS reports lesser assets but higher liabilities in FY19

For the financial year 2019, IL&FS had lesser total assets but higher liabilities when compared to 2018.

In a filing to the exchanges, as a part of its year-ending disclosures, the troubled financing company said that in fiscal 2019, it had Rs 3,247 crore, almost 39 per cent lesser when compared to 2018 fiscal.

A few months back, IL&FS Group invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) for real estate space totaling 4.85 lakh square feet, as it looks to monetise its assets. This includes a mix of commercial and residential premises across Mumbai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Even as IL&FS has a debt in excess of Rs 90,000 crore, in the 2019 fiscal, liabilities went up by 20 per cent to Rs 4,007 crore. In comparison, the liabilities in 2018 FY was Rs 3,327 crore.