IL&FS to come up with an InvIT

| Updated on November 28, 2019 Published on November 28, 2019

L&FS will come out with an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT).

The IL&FS Board has approved the formation of a new subsidiary wherein IL&FS will act as a sponsor for this InvIT, the beleaguered infrastructure financing company said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

This is part of the asset monetisation initiatives taken by IL&FS in the aftermath of an almost Rs 1 lakh crore debt pile up.

