Independent valuers have given a liquidation value of up to ₹13,200 crore for Reliance Capital, sources said.

The Reliance Capital administrator, in the Committee of Creditors (CoC) meeting held on Wednesday, presented the valuation reports of the independent valuers-Duff & Phelps and RBSA, to the lenders.

According to sources, Independent Valuers Dufff & Phelps and RBSA have given a liquidation value of around ₹13,000 crore for Reliance Capital (RCAP).

In comparison, four bidders have quoted merely 30 to 40 per cent of the liquidation value in their bids.

As per the valuation report by Duff and Phelps, the liquidation value of Reliance Capital is estimated at ₹12,500 crore, while the liquidation value arrived at by RBSA is ₹13,200 crore.

In comparison, the highest bid value received by the lenders of Reliance Capital is ₹5,231 crore from the consortium of Cosmea Financial and Piramal Group.

Hinduja, with a bid value of ₹5,060 crore, is the second highest bidder for RCAP. The size of Torrent and Oaktree bids is ₹4,500 crore and ₹4,200 crore, respectively.

Hence, the bids received by the RCAP lenders are almost 30 per cent of the liquidation value fixed by the two independent valuers.

The low bid value compared to the liquidation value fixed by the independent valuers makes it imminent for the company to be referred for liquidation.

In addition to the RCAP, both the independent valuers have assigned a liquidation value to RCAP's life and general insurance businesses too.

According to Duff and Phelps' valuation report, the liquidation value of Reliance General Insurance is ₹7,000 crore, and Reliance Life Insurance is ₹4,000 crore.

On the other hand, RBSA has given a liquidation value of ₹7,500 crore and ₹4,300 crore for Reliance General Insurance and Reliance Life Insurance, respectively.

The RCAP lenders have not received any bids for these two businesses (general and life insurance) of the company, which account for over 90 per cent of the total valuation.

The lenders have received three bids for the rest of the businesses/clusters like securities, real estate, ARC, etc. of Reliance Capital. The combined bid value of these businesses is ₹120 crore, but as per the valuation reports of Duff & Phelps and RBSA, the liquidation value of these businesses is estimated at ₹280 crore and ₹240 crore, respectively.

Keeping in mind the huge gap between the liquidation value and the actual bid values, the COC is likely to ask the bidders to revise their bids, sources said.

If the revised bids are still far below the liquidation value, the lenders may consider referring the company for liquidation.

