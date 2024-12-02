India’s Ministry of Ayush is examining a proposal to explore the possibility of including insurance packages for ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, unani, siddha and homeopathy treatment, of foreign nationals coming here.

A senior official, told businessline, that a proposal was received from the European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) and is “under-process”.

“Ministry of Ayush is examining the proposal to explore the possibility of including Ayush insurance packages for people traveling to India for such treatment,” the official said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister, Shripad Naik, said, India had already reached out to several countries to consider Ayush treatment eligible for insurance claims and discussions in this regard were underway. This means, an foreign national coming to India under an Ayush visa, for Ayush treatment, would also be eligible for health insurance claims there.

India already has collaborations with 103 countries to promote Ayush system, while there are 24 country-to-country level MoUs for promoting research in the segment.

“It is up to the country to frame its health insurance and claims regulations. We have written to come countries to consider Ayush treatment packages eligible for insurance, and talks are on in this regard,” he said.

Generally, alternative treatment forms are not covered under medical insurance claims globally, apart from in India.

As per guidelines issued by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on January 31, 2024, all health insurance products should cover Ayush treatment with 100 per cent claim of sum insured and cashless facility beginning April 1, 2024.

India’s Ayush market has grown exponentially, from $2.85 billion in 2014 to $43.4 billion in 2023, with exports doubling from $1.09 billion to $2.16 billion, Naik said.

AYUSH Visas

Incidentally, India has introduced Ayush visas for medical tourism or education or treatment including to pursue yoga.

At present, the visas are available under four sub-categories that include Ayush visas (AY-1), AYUSH Attendant Visa (AY2), e-Ayush visas and e-Ayush Attendant visa.

“As per the information received from the Ministry of External Affairs, a circular email dated 22.12.2023 was sent to all Indian Missions / Posts abroad seeking the number of Ayush visas issued since its introduction,” a second official said.

Standard treatment guidelines for Ayush are in-place and these are being reviewed from time-to-time, Minister Naik said.

TheBureau of Indian Standards has already published 50-plus standards in Ayush medicines and plans are afoot to introduce ISO Standards, that will allow it international access to over 100 countries.

Approximately 2 million patients visit India each year from 78 countries for medical, wellness and IVF treatments, sources said.

