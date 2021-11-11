India Post Payments Bank ties up with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance for term and annuity products

India Post Payments Bank and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to offer term and annuity products to customers through the bank’s network of 650 branches and over 1,36,000 banking access points.

“The tie-up will enable customers, particularly from weaker sections and living in unbanked and underserved areas, to become financially secure and empowered, and is in line with IPPB’s objective of offering value-added products and services to its customers,” they said in a statement.

Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protect Goal and Bajaj Allianz Life Guaranteed Pension Goal are term and annuity products, which will be offered under this strategic alliance.