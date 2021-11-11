Money & Banking

India Post Payments Bank ties up with Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance for term and annuity products

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 11, 2021

To target weaker sections living in underserved areas

India Post Payments Bank and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Thursday announced a strategic partnership to offer term and annuity products to customers through the bank’s network of 650 branches and over 1,36,000 banking access points.

“The tie-up will enable customers, particularly from weaker sections and living in unbanked and underserved areas, to become financially secure and empowered, and is in line with IPPB’s objective of offering value-added products and services to its customers,” they said in a statement.

Bajaj Allianz Life Smart Protect Goal and Bajaj Allianz Life Guaranteed Pension Goal are term and annuity products, which will be offered under this strategic alliance.

Published on November 11, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

insurance
India Post
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like