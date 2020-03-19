India Ratings revises Yes Bank ratings to ‘Evolving’ from negative

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
In some reprieve for the beleaguered private sector lender, India Ratings and Research has revised the rating watch on Yes Bank’s Long-Term Issuer Rating of ‘IND BB-’ to Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) from Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The bank informed the bourses in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
“The revision of the rating watch to evolving follows the systemic support Yes Bank has received recently in terms of both equity and liquidity from the new set of investors and the regulator for its reconstruction,” India Ratings said, adding that the rating also considers the pressure that could show up on the liabilities once the regulator-imposed moratorium is lifted.
“The success of the resolution plan over a reasonable timeframe in the agency’s opinion and the ability of the bank to maintain reasonable liability profile to run its business profitably could lead to the resolution of the RWN,” it further said.
Yes Bank branches resumed normal operations on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India lifted the moratorium on the bank on Wednesday.
However, the bank’s scrip was down by over 9 per cent in intra-day trading on BSE after its promoter Madhu Kapur pledged an additional 0.098 per cent or 25 lakh share of her family's shareholding of 6.87 per cent in the bank.
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...