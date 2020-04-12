Indiabulls Housing’s top brass opt for pay cuts

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) on Sunday said its senior management has decided to lead the efforts on expense control by volunteering to take pay cuts up to an average of 35 per cent for the current financial year.
“Sameer Gehlaut, Chairman, will be drawing NIL salary, while Gagan Banga, Vice-Chairman, MD & CEO, has opted to take 75 per cent cut on his salary,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
IBHFL’s shares on Friday had closed at ₹98.3 apiece, up 1.5 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.
Meanwhile, credit rating agency ICRA has revised the outlook on IBHFL’s long-term rating on debt aggregating ₹89,360 crore to ‘Negative’ from ‘Stable’ on April 6.
The rating on the debt (NCDs, subordinated debt and long-term bank facilities) was reaffirmed at ‘AA’. The commercial paper rating (amount: ₹2,500 crore) was also reaffirmed at “A1+”. The agency, in a statement, said the revision in the outlook for the long-term rating reflects IBHFL’s increased risk profile, given its investment in YES Bank’s additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds and loans to companies belonging to the erstwhile promoters of the bank, and the continued challenges in resource mobilisation which are likely to intensify further, given the increase in risk aversion and the widening credit spreads in the market.
The outlook revision also factors in the likelihood of an increase in the company’s credit costs, while the recoveries during the quarter could partly offset the impact, it added.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...