Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has introduced an online Re-KYC service to streamline its clients‘ Know Your Customer (KYC) update process. This digital facility enables customers to update their KYC information through the IOB website, SMS, or email, eliminating the need for branch visits.

With this online Re-KYC option, customers who have already submitted valid KYC documents can update their information using one of three convenient channels:

Website: Visit www.iob.in, go to the Self-Service Digital Hub on the homepage, select “Re-KYC,” and follow the prompts to complete the process.

SMS: Send an SMS in the format “REKYC <Space> CIF ID” to 9643-01-9643 from your registered mobile number (e.g., REKYC 198979695).

Email: Send an email with the subject “REKYC <Space> CIF ID” to rekyc@iob.in from your registered email address (e.g., REKYC 198979695).

“By offering multiple convenient channels, we aim to save our customers time and eliminate the need for branch visits, aligning with modern banking trends that focus on accessibility and ease,” said Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank.