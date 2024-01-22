Lockton, the world’s largest independent insurance brokerage, has announced its entry into the Indian market with the appointment of Sandeep Dadia as Chief Executive Officer, India and a member of the Lockton Asia leadership team.

With over 135 offices worldwide, Lockton is, subject to regulatory approval, expanding its footprint to meet India’s growing demand for risk consulting and management services.

On Lockton’s entry into India, Warren Merritt, Asia CEO, said, “We are excited to have Sandeep lead the organization in India, bringing his expertise and knowledge of the insurance sector.

This strategic entry into India creates an opportunity for Lockton to continue to build its established network in the region”.

He said that Lockton’s largest investment in the Asia region (in India) reflects the company’s dedication to fostering economic growth and creating new opportunities for the local community.

Dadia, who most recently was Chief Executive Officer and Principal Officer at Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers Limited (ABIBL), will play a key role in driving Lockton’s growth and building a risk solutions strategy for clients, with a focus on attracting top talent, in India.

“I am elated to join and lead Lockton’s vision to meet the growing demand for risk consulting and management services in India. As we establish a new startup backed by one of the world’s largest insurance brokers, Lockton is committed to being a strategic partner, ensuring that our risk management solutions contribute to our clients’ success”, Dadia said.

Dadia brings with him over 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. During his career, he has successfully led four startups and has held leadership positions at Enam Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd, TTK Healthcare Services and most recently at ABIBL.