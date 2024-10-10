iNube, an insurance technology provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Sonata Software, a modernisation engineering company headquartered in Bengaluru, to strengthen go-to-market efforts for Insurers in the US and UK.

The company’s provisions of cloud solutions, platform modernisations, and digital engineering complements iNube’s mission to transform the insurance industry with AI-driven, cloud-native technology solutions tailored to insurers’ unique needs.

This partnership combines Sonata Software’s delivery capabilities and global scale with iNube’s expertise in insurance to deliver insurance solutions that integrate seamlessly to enhance operational efficiency, the company said.

The joint offering will provide insurers access to digital platforms that streamline policy administration, claims processing, and customer engagement.

“Our collaboration with Sonata Software marks a pivotal moment for iNube as we expand our footprint in the US and UK. We believe this partnership, complemented by our 14 years of insurance industry experience, will significantly accelerate our ability to deliver tailored, future-ready solutions to insurers. By combining Sonata Software’s deep technical expertise with iNube’s industry-specific solutions, we are well-positioned to help insurers digitally transform and respond to market demands, faster and more effectively,” said Sathya Shrinivas Susarla, Executive Vice President of Strategy, iNube.

“We are excited about this partnership with iNube. Together, our joint offerings will deliver enhanced customer experiences through agile and modern digital solutions that will drive transformative change in the insurance industry. Combining our strengths will empower insurers to scale seamlessly, optimising operational efficiency with well-coordinated and synchronised infrastructure support,” said Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer of Sonata Software.

iNube delivers end-to-end, AI-powered solutions across the insurance value chain, supporting insurers, reinsurers, TPAs, brokers, and surveyors.

The company’s offerings include lines of business, including Property and casualty, Life and annuities, and Health Insurance, with products like Policy Administration Systems (PAS), Claims Suite, Mobility Suite, and Health Investigations.