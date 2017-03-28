Money & Banking

IRDAI slaps penalty on ICICI Pru Life

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 15, 2018 Published on March 28, 2017

The insurance regulator has imposed a penalty of ₹20 lakh on ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on various charges, including free look cancellations not being in line with regulations; maturity claims not being settled within prescribed time period, resulting in huge number of claims outstanding; and delay in processing surrenders/partial withdrawals.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has also charged the private sector life insurer for considerable number of annuities being outstanding for want of verification certificate.

insurance
IRDA
