Jhunjhunwala buys 0.59% in YES Bank

Updated on November 04, 2019 Published on November 04, 2019

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought a 0.5 per cent stake in YES Bank for ₹86 crore on Monday. According to a bulk deal data on the BSE, Jhunjhunwala bought 1.29 crore shares of YES Bank at ₹67 apiece. However, the sellers’ identity is not known immediately. Last week, YES Bank said it had received a binding offer from a global investor to inject as much as $1.2 billion (₹8,520 crore). The planned capital infusion will be through a fresh issue of shares and is subject to regulatory approvals, the bank said in an exchange filing. Shares of YES Bank on Monday closed 0.75 per cent lower at ₹66.1, after swinging between ₹59.95 and ₹71.35 on the BSE.

