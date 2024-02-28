Jorty M Chacko has taken over as Chief Executive Officer of Kerala State Cooperative Bank (Kerala Bank) after his name was recommended by a committee headed by the state Chief Secretary and endorsed by the State Cabinet. Reserve Bank of India, too, had cleared the appointment of Chacko, who previously served as Executive Director, Retail Banking, IDBI Bank, for five years.

A Kerala Bank spokesman said Chacko brings to the table four decades of experience in the banking industry across leading institutions in the old and new generations, apart from nationalised banks. He also brings home learnings from the merger of IDBI with IDBI Bank in 2005, and IDBI Bank with United Western Bank in 2007. He has also served with leadings banks within Kerala during the last 10 years.

His experience spans portfolios ranging from retail banking and treasury management to NRE business; he is credited with having initiated reforms to propel growth in each, the spokesman said, adding that it was hoped he would spearhead such initiatives at Kerala Bank to drive growth.

