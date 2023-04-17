Karnataka Bank has launched a special home loan campaign -- ‘KBL Centenary Mahotsav’ -- from April 17 to July 17.

A media statement said customers can avail home loan with discount in upfront fee, attractive rate of interest starting from 8.75 per cent, and nil processing charges for home loan under the ‘KBL Centenary Mahotsav’ campaign.

digital loan products

Karnataka Bank has developed digital loan products for home loans allowing customers to enjoy seamless digital processing and immediate in-principle approvals at their convenience and comfort. The digital products are designed to ensure customer delight and satisfaction, it said.

Quoting Sekhar Rao, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (interim), the statement said: “We are extremely delighted to launch this special campaign KBL Centenary Mahotsav with additional benefits as a special support to the people. With unparalleled focus on excellent customer service, the campaign is launched with the goal of bringing happiness to customers at their doorsteps.

“We, at Karnataka Bank, help our customers in realising their dreams of owning a home through our in-house developed digital loan product with real-time customer authentication, hassle-free and simplified digital processing, quick sanctions, no prepayment penalty etc.”