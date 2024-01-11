Karnataka Bank opened its 915th branch with a mini e-lobby at Ayodhya on Thursday. Anil Mishra, Trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, inaugurated the new branch, and Gopal Nagarakatte, Trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, inaugurated the mini e-lobby associated with the new branch.

Speaking on the occasion, Srikrishnan H., Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, said the bank is delighted to step into the holy city of Ayodhya, which is now on the global map. With its world-class infrastructure, Ayodhya has turned out to be a perfect destination for cultural preservation and will attract visitors from all over the world. With its 100-year-old banking legacy, Karnataka Bank will be positioned to offer world-class banking and digital services from this holy city, he said.

Sekhar Rao, Executive Director of the bank, said: “We are delighted to inaugurate our latest branch in Ayodhya, the sacred birthplace of Lord Shri Rama. This momentous occasion aligns with the imminent opening of the Shri Rama Temple, symbolising our commitment to financial prosperity and community development. Our Ayodhya branch will showcase innovative digital banking solutions, providing our customers with seamless and efficient financial services.”