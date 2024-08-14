Karnataka Bank has announced the launch of ‘Credit Line on UPI’. The bank will be offering ‘Credit Line on UPI’ through a partnership with Navi (a financial services company). This is currently offered to a closed group of select users who are pre-qualified for the product, and it will be launched to more users.

A media statement said the introduction of ‘Credit Line on UPI’ is designed to offer convenience and enhance the digital experience for users, aligning with the bank’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. The bank is starting with a short-term monthly loan product and is in discussions for adding other variants, that is EMI facilities, Working Capital Credit Line, etc., in future, aligned to customers evolving needs.

Quoting Srikrishnan H, Managing Director and CEO of Karnataka Bank, the statement said: “Karnataka Bank is thrilled to partner with Navi to bring NPCI’s transformative ‘Credit Line on UPI’. The product provides freedom to credit access, and is expected to revolutionize how people pay without cards through UPI. This strategic engagement with Navi will create significant synergies and the digital offering is unique bypassing plastic, providing a superior experience to all UPI users.”

Sekhar Rao, Executive Director of Karnataka Bank, said: “By integrating a credit line directly into the UPI ecosystem, we are making it easier than ever for our customers to access credit in a secure and convenient manner. This product is designed to offer flexibility and instant access to funds, all while maintaining the simplicity and ease of use that UPI is known for. Our partnership with Navi has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life. Their expertise in digital lending and innovative financial solutions complements our goal of delivering innovative banking services. Together, we are setting a new standard for how credit can be accessed and managed in the digital age.”

Sachin Bansal, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of Navi Technologies Ltd, said: “At Navi, we are excited to collaborate with Karnataka Bank to introduce Credit Line on UPI that will change the way millions of Indians engage with UPI. Today, UPI has transformed digital payments, becoming the preferred mode of payment for the majority of Indians. We believe that by leveraging the widespread reach and real-time capabilities of UPI, the Credit Line on UPI offering will become the future of credit via UPI, enabling millions of under-banked and underserved consumers to access credit seamlessly.”