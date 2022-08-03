Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank hikes deposit rates

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), a regional rural bank headquartered in Dharwad, has increased domestic term deposit interest rates for the maturity period of above 46 days with effect from August 1.

P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB, said the upward revision in the deposit interest rate is in-line with the market trend and is expected to encourage the public to invest more in the bank’s various term deposit schemes.

The revised rates are:

No. of days/ period Previous rate New rate 46 days to 60 days 4 per cent 4.10 per cent 61 days to 90 days 4.20 per cent 4.25 per cent 91 days to 180 days 4.50 per cent 4.60 per cent 181 days to 364 days 4.85 per cent 4.90 per cent One year and below two years 5.40 per cent 5.65 per cent Two years and below three years 5.55 per cent 5.80 per cent Above three years 5.60 per cent 5.90 per cent Special deposit for 1111 days 5.70 per cent 6 per cent

Senior citizens are eligible for additional interest of 0.50 per cent over the card rate on term deposit up to ₹2 crore and with maturity tenor of one year and above only.