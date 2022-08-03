Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank hikes deposit rates

Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank (KVGB), a regional rural bank headquartered in Dharwad, has increased domestic term deposit interest rates for the maturity period of above 46 days with effect from August 1.
P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB, said the upward revision in the deposit interest rate is in-line with the market trend and is expected to encourage the public to invest more in the bank’s various term deposit schemes.
The revised rates are:
|No. of days/ period
|Previous rate
|New rate
|46 days to 60 days
|4 per cent
|4.10 per cent
|61 days to 90 days
|4.20 per cent
|4.25 per cent
|91 days to 180 days
|4.50 per cent
|4.60 per cent
|181 days to 364 days
|4.85 per cent
|4.90 per cent
|One year and below two years
|5.40 per cent
|5.65 per cent
|Two years and below three years
|5.55 per cent
|5.80 per cent
|Above three years
|5.60 per cent
|5.90 per cent
|Special deposit for 1111 days
|5.70 per cent
|6 per cent
Senior citizens are eligible for additional interest of 0.50 per cent over the card rate on term deposit up to ₹2 crore and with maturity tenor of one year and above only.
Published on
August 03, 2022
