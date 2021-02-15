Kerala Financial Corporation to launch debit cards

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Kerala Financial Corporation, a leading State Financial Corporation, is the first among government financial institutions in Kerala to introduce its own debit card. “We will soon issue five-year Rupay Platinum cards co-branded with public sector banks,” according to Tomin Thachankary, Chairman and Managing Director.
The cards will be issued in line with Reserve Bank of India guidelines, he said. Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC) cards can be used at ATMs, POS machines, and online transactions just like any other regular debit card. Besides, they can be linked to the KFC mobile app for making high-value transactions.
From now on, loans to KFC entrepreneurs and the repayments will be routed through this channel. The Chairman and Managing Director also said that Kerala Financial Corporation would monitor the end-use of funds effectively when disbursements are made through debit cards.
In the past, repayment towards of KFC loans was being carried out every month. But repayments towards major loans have now been changed to a weekly or daily basis Google Pay or other apps. With the introduction of the debit card, such repayments can be further simplified.
This is an important step towards facilitating the shift from currency transactions to a fully digitalised system, Thachankary said. The Corporation also plans to issue debit cards to its employees. Their salaries and other allowances can be paid out in this manner.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Director Renuka Shahane’s film ‘Tribhanga’ zooms in on the relationship between mothers and daughters
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...