KKR picks up 9.99 % stake in Shriram General Insurance

Leading financial services house Shriram Group on Monday said KKR, a leading global investment firm, will acquire a 9.99 per cent stake in Shriram General Insurance, a joint venture between Shriram Capital, the holding company for Shriram Group’s financial services business and Sanlam Ltd, a leading pan-African financial services group. The acquisition is subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

“We are delighted to welcome KKR as our investor, and look to benefit from their global insurance expertise, as well as significant experience taking Indian companies to the next level,” said Anil Kumar Aggarwal, MD & CEO of Shriram General Insurance.

KKR’s investment builds on strong tailwinds in thegeneral insurance industry and SGI’s continued expansion into new segments and investment in its digital capabilities is aimed to meet the evolving needs and preferences of Indian consumers.

“Shriram General Insurance has been one of the standout performers in India’s fast-growing general insurance industry, and continues to build on their record by developing new capabilities, channels, and products to meet the growing needs of Indian consumers,” said Gaurav Trehan, Partner and CEO of KKR India.

Shriram General Insurance offers a complete range of general insurance products from Motor, Travel, Home and Personal Accident in the retail space to customised products like Fire, Engineering, and Marine Insurance in the corporate space. The company also offers a range of products for rural India.

As of March 31, 2022, the company has paid dividend equivalent to seven times of capital invested. It has 203 branches in 26 states/UT, with a staff strength of 3,083, and managed assets worth ₹10,685 crore and 43.44 lakh live policies.