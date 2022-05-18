Kotak Alternate Assets to launch ₹1,000-cr private credit fund

Kotak Alternate Assets, managed by Kotak Investment Advisors Limited (KIAL), on Wednesday announced plans to launch a ₹1,000-crore private credit fund under the alternative investment fund (AIF) category II.

Kotak’s fund will have a greenshoe option to raise an additional ₹1,000 crore.

KIAL has appointed Niraj Karia, formerly with KKR, to lead the Kotak private credit practice.

“The fund will have a diversified investment universe and be sector-agnostic,” the company said in a statement, adding that it will focus on providing debt to growth-oriented companies with established business models in the mid-market space.