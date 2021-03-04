Money & Banking

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Army ink pact for salary account

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 04, 2021

Kotak Mahindra Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army for salary account.

“The MoU enables Kotak to offer its salary account proposition, combined with exclusive benefits for the Indian Army, to all army personnel – both active and retired,” the lender said in a statement on Thursday.

The MoU was signed by Lt Gen RP Kalita of the Indian Army and Virat Diwanji, Group President – Retail Liabilities and Branch Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Published on March 04, 2021
