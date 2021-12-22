Money & Banking

Kotak Mahindra Prime buys Ford’s passenger vehicle loan portfolio

Our Mumbai Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 22, 2021

The acquisition augments the company’s vehicle financing business

Kotak Mahindra Prime, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Wednesday announced that it has acquired the passenger vehicle finance portfolio of Ford Credit India (FCIPL).

“The acquisition gives Kotak Prime access to over 16,000 high-quality customers with a total loan outstanding of ₹425 crore,” it said in a statement.

FCIPL customers will transition to Kotak Prime in a planned manner over the next few months, it added.

FCIPL is the Indian captive financing arm of Ford Motor Company and has been operating in the country since 2015.

Vyomesh Kapasi, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Prime, said, “The acquisition of Ford Credit’s loan portfolio further reiterates our continued commitment to grow our vehicle financing business and having a strong presence in this space.”

This is the second such acquisition by Kotak Mahindra Prime in recent months after its September 2021 acquisition of the vehicle financing loan portfolio of Volkswagen Finance.

