Kumbhat Financial to be taken over by 3 investors for ₹9 crore

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Kumbhat Financial Services, a Chennai-based non-deposit accepting non-banking finance company (NBFC), will be taken over by investors Sunil Khetpalia, Maneesh Parmar and Ravindran R for a cash consideration of ₹9 crore. The company will make a preferential issue of 90,00,000 equity shares on a private placement basis.
The acquirers of the BSE-listed company have also floated an open offer for 35.75 lakh fully paid-up equity shares representing 26 per cent of Emerging Voting Share Capital of Kumbhat Financial as their collective holding post preferential share allotment is estimated to be over 65 per cent, triggering SEBI’s open offer clause.
According to SEBI’s Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeover (SAST) rules, when promoter holding and voting rights in the company crosses 25 per cent, it triggers an open offer.
The company has already filed a draft open offer letter with SEBI and is awaiting approval from the market regulator and the RBI.
Sunil Khetpalia and Maneesh Parmar are engaged in trading, real estate advisory and investments. According to details filed in open offer, Khetpalia and Parmar were directors and shareholders in realty firms such as KLP Projects Private Limited, Aadhi Enterprises Pvt Limited, KLP Townships Private Limited among others.
In a regulatory filing, the company said that the adjourned extra ordinary general meeting held on May 17, it was decided to increase the authorised share capital of the company from ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore, make consequent alteration in the Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the company and approved preferential allotment of 90,00,000 equity shares of ₹10 each.
The stocks of Kumbhat Financial were trading at ₹6.38 a piece on the BSE but trading has been restricted as it was placed under Graded Surveillance Measure (GSM), which is placed on securities that witness an abnormal price rise.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
The novel, originally written in Italian, reads like a narrator’s despatches to the self, pithy meditations ...
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...