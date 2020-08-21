KVG Bank inks pact with SBI General Insurance

The Dharwad-headquartered Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB) and SBI General Insurance Co Ltd have signed an MoU to sell general insurance products through the branches of KVGB.

Speaking after the exchange of pacts between the two organisations in Dharwad on Friday, P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of KVGB, said the bank has consistently enhanced its portfolio to meet the diverse financial needs of its customers, and this alliance is a step in that direction.

He said the customers of KVGB will get access to bouquet of products that can cover their health, home, motor, property through the range of solutions that the company offers.

He requested the officials of SBI General Insurance Co Ltd to launch customised policies for the customers of KVGB.

The bank is committed to rural development and to bring an improvement of the social fabric of rural people, apart from undertaking its usual business, he said.

Salim Mujawar, Cluster Sales Manager of SBI General Insurance, said KVGB, which has nearly 88 lakh customers across 632 branches, will provide the company enormous scope for catering to the diverse insurance requirements of its customers.

BC Ravichandra, General Manager of KVGB, and Mahendra Tripathi, Head (Compliance and Legal), SBI General Insurance Co Ltd, signed the MoU on Friday.