KVGB to disburse ₹3,700 cr under KCC in FY21

Gopi Krishna said the bank would take the assistance of farmers’ clubs, NGOs, and Agricultural Department to accomplish this task.

The bank has directed all its 633 branches to approach each house in the villages under their jurisdiction so that no eligible farmer should be left out for simple reasons like not having accounts in its service area villages. The bank has 2,045 villages in its service area.

He said the bank has drawn up its own agriculture credit plan to double its exposure to the agriculture sector. One nodal officer has been nominated in each regional office, exclusively for reviewing bank’s progress in farm loan disbursement, he said.

The bank had issued 2,00,653 Kissan Credit Cards and disbursed ₹3299 crore in FY20. He appealed to farmers to contact the nearby branches of KVGB for fresh crop loans under KCC facility and also to renew their existing crop loans with higher limit available under the new scale of finance.

He said the bank has decided to cover farmers who have not yet been covered under KCC by September 30.

The Dharwad-headquartered Karnataka Vikas Grameen Bank (KVGB) has set a target to disburse ₹3,700 crore as agricultural credit under KCC (Kisan Credit Card) in FY21, according to P Gopi Krishna, Chairman of the bank.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!