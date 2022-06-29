LIC: Determining embedded value may take more time; likely to be disclosed by July 15

Life Insurance Corporation of India has said that the exercise to determine the Indian Embedded Value (IEV) as on March 31 may take more time, and is likely to be disclosed by July 15.

“Once completed and after requisite approvals, the required public disclosures of the same, will be made. As of now, we expect the required public disclosures, to be made by July 15, 2022,” LIC said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

At the time of announcing its fourth quarter and annual results for 2021-22, LIC had on May 30 said the exercise of determining the Indian Embedded Value was likely to be completed by June 30.

LIC had an embedded value of ₹5.4 lakh crore as on September 2021.

Since its listing in May this year, investors and analysts have been keen to get more updated data on its embedded value.

LIC had previously said it would disclose its embedded value on a regular basis. Typically insurance companies disclose it twice a year.

Shares of the life insurer closed 2.34 per cent higher at ₹678.9 apiece on BSE.