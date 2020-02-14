LIC Housing Finance refers 14 projects to AIF

Jeep turns to Bollywood in its customer-connect drive
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
LIC Housing Finance has referred 14 projects to the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) set up by the government last year to revive unfinished real estate projects.
“We have assessed 14 projects. We have advised those developers to be in touch with SBICAP Ventures so that they can get some funding. That process has started,” said Siddhartha Mohanty, Managing Director and CEO, LIC Housing Finance. According to Mohanty, the projects are estimated at about ₹1,000 crore to ₹1,100 crore. LIC Housing Finance was the sole financier for the projects as it does not do joint lending.
To provide last-mile funding to developers, the government had, in November last year, announced the Alternative Investment Fund of ₹25,000 crore. It is being anchored by SBICAP Ventures.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mohanty was also optimistic about the housing finance sector and said that the sector is showing signs of improvement. “We are experiencing some positivity and growth in the sector, slowdown is going away. Things will improve,” he said.
He also said that the stress on the books of LIC Housing Finance is under control and has come down in the third quarter when compared to the second quarter. Meanwhile, hoping to focus on millenial borrowers, LIC Housing Finance also launched a mobile app that will allow potential borrowers to apply for home loans and track their application status.
“The mobile application provides instant eligibility for pre-approval of home loan based on the KYC and other data provided by the applicants,” it said in a statement, adding that the new mobile app can also be used by LIC Housing Finance Limited agents in the field to engage with customers and provide services in real time. It has adopted Google Cloud to power the app.
TV show reliving film locations to reignite brand interest in a tepid market
Japanese brand’s annual results show how it hopes to cope in emerging markets such as India
Aggressive global play, electric mobility and sharper focus will be the growth mantras
The 2020 model of Hyundai’s mid-size SUV will be launched next month. Can Creta claw back its share of the ...
LIC Act will have to be amended ahead of offering, says MR Kumar
In future, the tax structure may be simplified without any complexities of deductions and exemptions: Partner ...
Tax on employee stock option plans can now be deferred by 48 months from applicable assessment year
Widens the scope of e-assessment
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...