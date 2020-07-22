LIC Housing Finance trims home loans to all-time low of 6.9%

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) has decided to take on giants in the housing finance space such as Housing Finance Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and State Bank of India (SBI) by offering new home loans at 6.90 per cent.
Currently, the lowest home loan rate charged by HDFC and SBI is 6.95 per cent.
LICHFL’s move to offer home loans at 6.90 per cent could set off a rate war in the housing finance space.
The housing finance company, in a statement, said the rate of interest for new home loans (including for balance transfer) up to ₹50 lakh starts from 6.90 per cent for borrowers with CIBIL (Credit Information Bureau) score of 700 and above.
For a similar score, the rate of interest is 7 per cent onwards for loans above ₹50 lakh.
Siddhartha Mohanty, MD & CEO, LICHFL, observed that home loan interest rates are at an all-time low for the company, resulting in low EMI (equated monthly instalment) payment for borrowers.
“Attractive price points and affordable EMI will aid in addressing the demand side for buying homes. As we adapt to a new normal of living and working conditions, home ownership is considered as an important sense of social security,” Mohanty said.
LICHFL has launched a special home loan product ‘Griha Varishtha’ for pensioners. The tenure of the loan is till the attainment of 80 years of age or maximum up to 30 years, whichever is earlier.
Per the statement, this product caters to retired or serving employees of PSU insurers, Central/State government, railways, defence, banks, etc entitled to pension under Defined Benefit Pension Scheme.
For higher loan eligibility, the applicant can also jointly apply with his/her earning children. Additional benefits under this scheme include six EMI waivers for customers who opt for ready to move units or 48-months moratorium period for purchase of under construction units.
Of LICHFL’s construction finance portfolio of about ₹13,000 crore, 60-70 per cent is under Covid-related loan repayment moratorium, Mohanty said.
When it comes to home loans, 25 per cent of the borrowers had opted for moratorium in April. But this has come down to 46,000 customers, who had initially taken moratorium, started paying EMIs.
Mohanty underscored that LICHFL has been allowing existing home loan borrowers to shift to lower interest rates on payment of a nominal fee for re-writing. Though it pro-actively reduced rates twice for existing borrowers in the last couple of months, the company did not charge a fee as it had already done so in April, he added.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Contrary to the general belief, a Will need not necessarily be stamped or registered
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...