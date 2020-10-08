LIC Housing launches ‘Project RED’ to improve efficiencies

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Thursday launched “Project RED” (Reimagining Excellence through Digital transformation) to improve efficiencies at every level of the organisation.
Project RED aims to create value across the entire spectrum of stakeholders that includes employees, shareholders, business associates, existing and potential customers of LICHFL, as per the housing finance company’s statement.
To be implemented over the next 21 months, the company said the initiative is expected to bring transformational changes by organically linking LICHFL’s work culture, strengthening processes across all verticals, deepen customer engagement and adopting the best-in-class technology to build capacity.
LICHFL has engaged Boston Consulting Group as its consultant for this project and will be setting up a high-level Project Implementation Group which will approve and monitor capacity building plans of every constituent in the company, it added.
Siddhartha Mohanty, MD & CEO, LICHFL said, “We are investing in this project with long term objectives that would generate more stakeholder value, expand geographies thereby contributing to the economic growth of the country.
“The ultimate objective is to organize and automate every facet of customer interaction to deliver elevated customer experience”.
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
After a decade of underperformance, value stocks are beginning to pick up
A tribute to Eddie Van Halen whose raw punch-in-the-gut guitar riffs stood gloriously up to the ravages of ...
A controversial member of spiritual guru Rajneesh’s commune, Ma Anand Sheela opens up about her past in a new ...
An Indian single malt whisky has been judged the third best in the world. Here’s why
A writ petition in the Supreme Court argues that animals have legal entitlements. A look at the Constitution ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...