LIC IPO is right sized: DIPAM Secy

The initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India is right sized given the constraints in the market, said DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday.

“The LIC IPO will not crowd out capital and monetary supply in the market,” Pandey said at a press conference, adding that the listing of the life insurance behemoth is a part of long term strategic vision of the government and will also be value enhancing for the insurer.

The government will sell 3.5 per cent stake or 22.13 crore equity shares in LIC through an IPO between May 4 and May 9. The issue price is set at a price band of ₹902 to ₹949 per equity share. The government would raise about ₹21,000 crore through the issue at the higher end of the price band.

This will be the largest IPO in the Indian capital markets despite the reduced offer, Pandey noted. The Centre was initially planning to offload 5 per cent stake in the life insurer but reduced it due to market conditions following the Russia-Ukraine war. The IPO was also pushed back from an initial plan of March due to the global volatility.

Responding to questions on valuation, Pandey said it is a fair and attractive valuation.

“It’s important to make it attractive because goal is also to enable millions of Indians participate in this IPO process and increase their value as LIC unlocks itself,” he noted.

He said he expects strong participation from retail investors and added that the government has received feedback that anchor demand is strong.

The government will not look at an FPO for another one year, Pandey said.

It will also discuss with SEBI on issues of 25 per cent public float in five years, when the time approaches.

Large operations

Noting the huge scale of LIC, Pandey said, “That constraint will come and it may not be feasible. This rule has come for the first time for large operations. At the appropriate time, we will discuss and solve it,” he said.

“We have to meet the Budget also. The Budget is relentless. Everyday there is spending. We want to have capital investments,” Pandey noted while responding to a question on why the listing is being done now when tax collections have been buoyant.

LIC Chairman MR Kumar said the IPO will user in a new phase for the insurer or LIC 3.0.

It is likely to list on the bourses on May 17.