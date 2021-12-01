Marginal decline in digital payments in November

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Digital payments continued to be strong in November although the value and volume of transactions fell compared to the previous month.
The number of transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) declined marginally to 418 crore in November 2021 compared to 421 crore transactions recorded in October, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India.
The value of transactions processed through UPI last month was also slightly lower at ₹7.68 lakh crore compared to ₹7.71 lakh crore in October.
Transactions on the IMPS platform saw a similar decline to 41.2 crore in November from 43.06 crore in October. The value of transactions processed through IMPS fell to ₹3.64 lakh crore in November from ₹3.7 lakh crore a year ago.
As many as 21.41 crore transactions worth ₹3,177.17 crore took place through NETC FASTags in November compared to 21.42 crore payments amounting to ₹3,356.74 crore in October 2021.
Payments through AePS, however, bucked the trend to rise marginally in terms of value in November 2021. As many as 9.46 crore transactions worth ₹25,687.66 crore took place through AePS last month compared to 9.68 crore transactions totalling ₹25,410.12 crore in October.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
How leaders, managers and team members can raise their games to meet the challenges of the new age of working
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...