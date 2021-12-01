Marginal decline in digital payments in November

Digital payments continued to be strong in November although the value and volume of transactions fell compared to the previous month.

The number of transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) declined marginally to 418 crore in November 2021 compared to 421 crore transactions recorded in October, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India.

The value of transactions processed through UPI last month was also slightly lower at ₹7.68 lakh crore compared to ₹7.71 lakh crore in October.

IMPS transactions fall

Transactions on the IMPS platform saw a similar decline to 41.2 crore in November from 43.06 crore in October. The value of transactions processed through IMPS fell to ₹3.64 lakh crore in November from ₹3.7 lakh crore a year ago.

As many as 21.41 crore transactions worth ₹3,177.17 crore took place through NETC FASTags in November compared to 21.42 crore payments amounting to ₹3,356.74 crore in October 2021.

Payments through AePS, however, bucked the trend to rise marginally in terms of value in November 2021. As many as 9.46 crore transactions worth ₹25,687.66 crore took place through AePS last month compared to 9.68 crore transactions totalling ₹25,410.12 crore in October.