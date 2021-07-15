Microfinance sector hit as defaults surge in pandemic

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Small loan specialists in India that typically cater to people without bank accounts are facing a jump in pandemic-related defaults that could force some of them out of business, industry experts warn.
Loans overdue by 30 days are expected to reach 14-16 per cent of all so-called microfinance loans in the immediate aftermath of the second Covid-19 wave sweeping India, said Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director at credit rating agency Crisil.
That’s higher than 6-7 per cent in March, before the second wave took hold, and also above the 11.7 per cent reached in March 2017 after the demonetisation drive — an attempt to boost digital transactions and crack down on undeclared money that also hit microfinance lenders hard.
ALSO READ MFIs need bold policy support
“Older loans that were taken in 2019 or early 2020 are at a higher risk of defaults and they form about 60-65 per cent of the loanbook for lenders,” said Harsh Shrivastava, former head of the Microfinance Institutions Network, an association representing the sector in India.
Rahul Johri, chair of Vector Finance, a microfinance firm that provides loans to small enterprises, said many support measures brought in by the government had only helped larger institutions, while smaller players had struggled.
“It has become an existence issue for several small and mid-sized microfinance institutions as business has been severely impacted and collections are down,” said Johri.
Loan collection efficiency across the total loan pool has fallen to about 70 per cent from a peak of nearly 95 per cent in March, analysts say, indicating a potential build up in stress.
The gross loan portfolio of India’s microfinance lenders stood at ₹2.6-lakh crore ($35 billion) as of March 31, according to Crisil.
ALSO READ NBFC-MFIs: Sector sees nearly 25% decline in FY21
Despite the short-term challenges, some remain bullish on the sector and expect it to bounce back if an anticipated third wave is not so severe.
“About 55 per cent of the market is still untapped which means there is huge market opportunity ... so things will look up soon,”said Johri.
But for now, many smaller microfinance firms are struggling.
Such companies, typically with loan books of less than ₹5-lakh crore ($67 million), have also seen their cost of funds rise by 100-150 basis points as banks and companies have become less willing to lend to them, said one industry executive, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Some microfinance firms have had to scale back capital raising plans due to tepid interest from investors, said the heads of two firms that have been looking to raise funds.
As smaller players falter, some have stopped paying salaries, or incentives to employees in recent months, they added, asking not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.
“We are now only getting basic salaries, incentives have completely stopped in the last few months as collections are down,” said a collection agent.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...