Mumbai-based Mobicule Technologies has launched a phygital debt resolution service ‘mCollect’ for lenders, blending digital outreach and call centre services for debt collection and resolution.

The company, which has deployed and managed mobile field force implementations across sales and distribution, telecom, BFSI segments, in a statement, said that its new platform will help reduce bounce rates as it will track user behaviour with a combination of “digital + AI + physical calls” and increase collection efficiency post delinquency.

Also read: IT firms to see muted revenue growth in Q2

According to Siddharth Agarwal, Founder and Managing Director, Mobicule Technologies, the platform is expected to manage 25 lakh borrower accounts of lenders (Banks and non-banking finance companies) by March-end 2024.

This will be over and above the 10 lakh borrower accounts (including loans to segments such as home, tractor, personal, commercial vehicle, construction equipment, etc.) that the company is currently managing, he added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit