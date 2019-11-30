MobiKwik, Aditya Birla Health Insurance to offer affordable Cancer Protect Cover

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited (ABHICL), has entered into a strategic alliance with MobiKwik, a fintech platform, to offer simple sachet health insurance products.

An innovative Cancer Protect Cover is the first product launched under this partnership between MobiKwik and ABHICL.

ABHICL and MobiKwik are looking to expand their markets, creating affordable insurance solutions for mobile-first middle-class Indian consumers who have previously never had access to insurance.

This offers the most comprehensive protection from diagnosis of all major stages of cancer. The policy’s protection cover allows guaranteed cash value, guaranteed savings benefits to ensure adequate protection as well as value-added services to promote preventive care.

The cancer-protect policy covers across all major stages of cancer with a 100 per cent payout and includes a larger age group of 18 to 60 years. With a one-year tenure, this can be bought for as little as Rs 125, for a sum insured of Rs 1.5 lakh. Users have other options for increased sum insured to choose from: Rs 4.5 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakhwith annual premiums of Rs 375 and Rs 625 respectively.

ABHICL will also offer unique covers such as heart secure, and accidental hospitalization, using MobiKwik as a platform.

Commenting on the alliance, Mayank Bathwal, CEO, ABHICL. said, “At Aditya Birla Health Insurance, our endeavor is to provide need-based health insurance solutions to our trusting customers. Through this partnership with MobiKwik, we intend to make health insurance affordable for millions of Indian families”.

Upasana Taku, Co-Founder, MobiKwik, said, “Against the backdrop of the rising number of cancer cases, we have introduced affordable insurance plans for users as they navigate in their fight against illness. The Cancer Protect plan bolsters MobiKwik's commitment to support India’s healthcare needs, and enables financial inclusion for millions of Indian families, threatened by any kind of cancer.”

Cancer Protect Cover policy provides cover for breast, cervical, oral cavity, lung, and colorectal which accounts for 47.2 per cent of all cancers in India.

With an aim of eradicating cancer among those who are prone, this policy also covers smokers without asking for medical documents.